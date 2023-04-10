Kenya: It's an Open Field - Obiri Charged Up for Second Marathon Bow in Boston

Nairobi — Hellen Obiri says she is excited ahead of her second marathon, having been a late addition to next Monday's Boston Marathon elite women's start list.

Obiri was added to the elite women's list after New York marathon champion Sharon Lokedi and Sheila Chepkirui all withdrew from the race for various reasons.

"I am really excited to feature in my second Marathon. I made a late decision to compete because I had spent my time to try and listen to my body and see whether I was well recovered and physically ready and I feel that I am in good shape," Obiri told Capital Sport from the United States where she has been training ahead of Monday's race.

Obiri made her Marathon debut at the New York Marathon last year, where she finished sixth, and timed 2:25:49. She says her experience from New York will come in handy for her as she prepares for her Boston bow.

"I really enjoyed my debut and I think finishing sixth wasn't bad. I picked my lessons of course and the biggest lesson I picked is that marathon is about patience. You need to be patient and wait for the right moment and that is what I will try to do better," Obiri added.

Prior to racing in Boston, Obiri has been in good form on the road, winning the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, before going on to clinch victory at the New York Half Marathon where she set a new course record of 1:07:21.

Obiri says the two victories have boosted her confidence and she will approach Boston with a better mentality.

"The results from RAK and New York have shown me that I am fit and ready and also, they have boosted my confidence. I head to Boston with a better focus and purpose and I am looking forward to do well," she noted.

The field in Boston will be tough, with ex New York and London Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei, former champion Edna Kiplagat as well as compatriots Angela Tanui and Fancy Chemutai also in the field.

Kenyan-turned Israeli Lonah Salpeter is also in the field, while Ethiopia's national record holder Amane Beriso is the fastest in the field.

"It will be a very strong field in Boston with the ladies there having good times compared to me. But it is a marathon with no pacemakers and an open field. It will be anyone's to take and I will be there to stake my best," noted Obiri.

The Elite women's race is scheduled to start at 4:47pm, Monday evening.