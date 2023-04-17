Kenya: As Kenya Takes on the Boston Marathon, Let Us Embrace the Moment to Promote Our National Unity

opinion

Tomorrow, over 30,000 professional and amateur marathoners will take part in the 127th edition of the Boston Marathon, the world's oldest annual marathon. Among these runners will be a star-studded Kenyan team led by the world's greatest marathoner, Eliud Kipchoge who holds the World Record for men (2:01:09) and also holds four of the top six All-time men's best marathon times. This will be Kipchoge's Boston Marathon debut as he endeavors to compete and win all six marathon majors.

In his quest to conquer Boston, and run from Hopkinton to Boylston Street in a course-record pace, Kipchoge will face numerous challenges including the infamous Heartbreak Hill. To endure, compete and win, Kipchoge will rely on his training in Kaptagat town, Elgeyo Marakwet County, the Home of Champions, where his regime has included running on "Boston-like" hills for the past few months.

Kipchoge will be joined in Boston by the defending champion Evans Chebet, the 2021 Boston Marathon winner Benson Kipruto, John Korir, Norbert Kigen, Mark Korir, Michael Githae and Allan Korir. They will face Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa, the 2015 Boston Marathon champion and Shura Kitata. Elgeyo Marakwet's Edna Kiplagat who won the 2017 and 2021 Boston Marathons, will lead the Kenyan women contingent which includes Sheila Chepkirui, Joyciline Jepkosgei, Angela Tanui, Fancy Chemutai, Celestine Chepchirchir, Maureen Chepkemoi, Mary Ngugi, Vibian Chepkirui, Viola Cheptoo and Hellen Obiri.

Kenya has dominated the Boston Marathon for over 30 years; in the men's category, Kenyan runners have won 24 of the last 34 races since 1988 when Ibrahim Hussein was victorious. That is a 70.59% win rate for the men. Indeed for 10-years, from 1991 to 2000, the Boston Marathon men division was won exclusively by Kenyans. In the women's category, Kenyan women have won 14 of the last 22 races, a 63.6% win rate, since the year 2000 when Catherine Ndereba won the first of her four gold medals at the race. The course record for men is held by Kenya's Geoffrey Mutai, 2:03:02 in 2011, while the course record for women is held by Buzunesh Deba of Ethiopia, 2:19:59 in 2014.

Kenya's dominance in distance running is not limited to Boston, indeed Eliud Kipchoge has an almost perfect win rate, having lost only twice in 17 marathon starts across all competitions. Kipchoge lost to fellow compatriot Wilson Kipsang at the 2013 Berlin Marathon and more recently he lost at the 2020 London Marathon where he suffered a blocked ear. This latter loss was Kipchoge's first loss in seven years and came on the back of 10 consecutive marathon victories. Kipchoge is the 2016 and 2020 Olympic marathon champion and he will be hoping to complete an Olympic marathon hattrick at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As our champions race through the streets of Boston tomorrow, Kenyans off all walks of life, and of all political persuasions will follow the action united as one. Our athletes unite us and instill a sense of pride in all of us, they inspire us and challenge us. For the people of Elgeyo Marakwet, we will follow the action with an extra sense of pride because so many of our champions train and live within our beautiful county. Edna Kiplagat is a daughter of our County and Eliud Kipchoge trains at our border with Uasin Gichu County in Kaptagat. And whilst several theories have been advanced as to why Kenyan long-distance runners have dominated the world of distance running, one thing is undeniable - the hospitality of our county, our people, our culture and food are the secret weapons that fuel the success we see globally.

As a county we take pride in our continued nurturing of world champions who not only fly our flag high around the world but who also unite us as a country. Our athletes build cohesion, they increase our brand value as a nation united and they instill the spirit of patriotism in our hearts.

As we cheer the Kenyans runners in Boston tomorrow, let us all come together as one and celebrate the unity and strength of our great nation.

Kenya is like a marathon, and in the words of Eliud Kipchoge, "Pain is part of success. The moment your encounter pain, learn to persevere, because that is where success is. The moment you do not feel paid, you are not approaching success. The moment you feel, I need to just quit, that is where success is, don't quit, press on!"

May the spirit of Elgeyo Marakwet guide our runners in Boston!

The writer is an Economist and the Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor