Liberia: Supreme Council Rejects Muslims' Poll Results

The Supreme Council for Imams and Mosques Affairs in Liberia has rejected the results of recent elections conducted by the National Muslim Council.

Addressing a news conference over the weekend in Gardnersville Township, outside Monrovia, the Assistant Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Imams and Mosques Affairs, Vabole Donzo, described the entire election as illegal and unconstitutional.

According to him, Sheik Abubakar Sumaworo remains the legitimate Grand Motif of Liberia and maintains the qualification and criteria to continue to serve in the position.

Mr. Donzo continued that the alleged gross violation of the Council's constitution has the propensity to cause confusion, chaos, and division in the Islamic community in Liberia.

According to him, there is evidence of manipulations of the elections that subsequently led to the election of Chairman, Vice Chairman for Administration, Vice Chairman for Operation and Secretary General, all on white ballot.

He emphasized that the manner in which the Islamic Jurists were selected was marred by fraud, favoritism and misapplication of the constitution of the National Muslim Council of Liberia.

He noted that the recruitment process of members of the jurists without scrutiny of their credentials as required by the constitution led to recruiting people without degrees in Islamic studies.

Donzo explained that qualified applicants were allegedly excluded from the exercise without any justification and that there was deviation of the selection of final vetting which should have been done by the national executive committee in coordination with the board of directors.

The National Muslim Council of Liberia went to the poll on March 31, 2023, and elected Fumba Sheriff, Chairman; Mohamed Konneh, Vice Chairman for Administration; and Abdurahman Sow, Vice Chairman for Operations.

Others elected include Amna Sheriff, Vice Person for Women Affairs; Kuku Reeves, Secretary General and Dr. Abbas Kanneh, Grand Motif of Liberia, replacing Sheik Abubakar Sumaworo.