Liberia: Sen. Prince Johnson's MDR's Debunks Reconsidering Support to Pres. Weah Second Term Bid

Monrovia — The Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) has expressed serious concern over a misleading publication in the Friday, April 7, 2023 edition of the New Dawn newspaper under the headline, "PYJ Alleges Exclusion in VP Talks, Threatens to Return MDR to the CDC."

In a statement, the MDR refuted the information circulating on social media that its Lead Vision Bearer and Governing Council Chair, Senator Prince Y. Johnson, is planning to return to the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). The party condemned the false information and denied that it came from Senator Johnson.

The MDR reminded its supporters and well-wishers that Senator Johnson plays an advisory role while the new Political leader, Senator Jeremiah Kpan Koung, and other emerging leaders from the Executive committee run the day-to-day activities of the MDR.

The New Dawn newspaper's publication is untrue and far from reality, according to the MDR. The party urged the newspaper to avoid being used by politicians to publish mere propaganda against its Governing Council Chair, Sen. Prince Y. Johnson.

The Executive Committee of the MDR and its Lead Vision Bearer denied the information in the public as false and confirmed that there has been no intention nor decision reached to return to the ruling CDC to form a collaboration.

Additionally, the MDR emphasized that the Political leader of the MDR, Sen. Jeremiah Kpan Koung, enjoys the party's fullest support and the support of the Godfather of Nimba County, Sen. Johnson.

Following the Ganta convention two weeks ago, the MDR initiated a national conversation with several opposition parties, including the Unity Party. These conversations are genuine and gradually taking substantial shape.

The MDR assured Liberians, partisans, and admirers that both the Governing Council and the Executive Committee of the Party firmly support the Opposition Unity and not the CDC should there be an opportunity for an alternative.