Liberia: Govt-Backed Journalist Accuses U.S. Ambassador of Colluding With Opposition Bloc to Undermine CDC-Led Govt, but U.S. Embassy Debunks His Claims

Monrovia — The United States Embassy in Monrovia has debunked claims by pro-government journalist Abraham Godsent Wheon that Ambassador Michael McCarthy is colluding with the opposition Alternative National Congress of Alexander Cummings to undermine the Weah-led government.

Recently, on one of his nightly live radio broadcasts on Freedom FM, Mr. Wheon, the station manager said Amb. McCarthy misinformed the public in his recent press roundtable when he stated that the National Elections Commission (NEC) has not been given its budget to conduct the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Wheon said Amb. McCarthy, as a member of the Technical Working Group that is comprisd of representatives of government and development partners, is aware that the NEC has received a portion of its budget, but because he has an ulterior motive, he decided to misinform the public.

[Ambassador] McCarthy thinks he can throw this country into chaos and just run away because his wishes are not met. He would have preferred an Alexander Cummings presidency. But he is lying," Wheon said in his rant against the U.S. Ambassador.

"You can't get your will done Chief. You are here working for the American Government, not working for yourself chief. That's your personal interest you are trying to push, not America. All these statements you are issuing are politically motivated... statements. There are previous statements we know about that ambassadors made here, but you are by far different. Because you have a motive. And that motive is dead upon arrival."

'Patently false and ignores reality'

Responding to a FrontPage Africa's inquiry regarding Wheon's claims, the U.S Embassy said "The U.S. Mission to Liberia and U.S. Ambassador McCarthy are proud to partner with and support Liberia. All of our support is apolitical and nonpartisan. We partner with both the government and civil society across administrations. To suggest that our Mission supports one political party or another is patently false and completely ignores reality.

Additionally, all statements made by U.S. Ambassador McCarthy during the recent press roundtable are factual and reliably informed, including that by the date of delivered remarks, March 28, the NEC had not yet received 2023 fiscal year funding."

During his March 28 Press Roundtable, Ambassador McCarthy called on the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) to provide the NEC with its full budget.

The U.S. Ambassador said: "I am encouraged by President Weah's statements, including at the UN General Assembly in front of the world, pledging a free and fair election. Liberia's international partners share that goal, but we believe, as with the integrity institutions, it cannot be achieved unless the National Elections Commission is fully funded. Today, with one quarter of the calendar year already behind us, the NEC has yet to receive any of its 2023 funding, even though we are less than seven months away from elections."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Continuing he stated: "This is a situation that should alarm every Liberian. Today I am urging that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning immediately provide the elections commission with its full 2023 budget, so it has the necessary resources to effectively prepare for and implement all aspects of the electoral process."

The latest 'blanket accusations against Amb. McCarthy by Wheon on Freedom FM, owned by Mr. Sam Siryon, Deputy head of the National Security Agency (NSA), reawakened anti-American sentiments by supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change of President George Weah.

In November 2022, callers on Bana FM 98.5, a station owned by ruling CDC-lawmaker Abu Bernard Kamara of Montserrado County District #15 accused Amb. McCarthy of meddling in Liberian politics; and being against the George Weah Government; while wanting to install the standard bearer of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings as president of Liberia.

The host of the show, portrayed Ambassador McCarthy as an opponent of the Weah Government that masterminded the sanctioning of Nathaniel McGill, Bill Twehway, and Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus, Weah three disgraced former officials. He said McCarthy accused them of fraud without any evidence.