Liberia: IREDD Provides Cash to Victims of Liberia's Civil War

Montserrado County — The Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) presented a cash grant of US$1,400.00 to two individuals who suffered atrocities during Liberia's civil war. The project, dubbed 'Advancing Transitional Justice in Liberia through Civil Engagement, Memorialization, and Reparation,' is funded by the Africa Transitional Justice Legacy Fund (ATJLF) and implemented by IREDD in several communities and counties across the country.

During the weekend, the IREDD team visited Blackton Town, Riverview Community in Bensenville, where they had an initial engagement with locals, including community leaders. The initial engagement allowed locals to explain the ordeals they experienced during the 14 years of civil war, for which the IREDD team, along with its partner ATJLF, was able to take notes, scrutinize, and thoroughly analyze every individual's personal experience.

Giving an overview of the project, one of the lead facilitators of IREDD, Mercy Sackie, said the livelihood support grant transfer is in line with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Liberia (TRC) recommendation to assist individuals, communities, groups, and entities through a reparation trust fund. According to her, IREDD is implementing the reparation part which seeks to assist people. She encouraged recipients of the money to manage it appropriately to motivate these organizations to continue engagement with the community. Sackie said, "We came here, and people were able to explain something. From their story, the people were able to identify people, and today we are here to identify with those people whatever that allotted to be given to them."

"The project will not end here, but it all depends on how you people will manage what will be given to you. Those who will receive must do something to improve our lives."

Making a brief remark, the Executive Director of IREDD, Matthias Yeaney, reemphasized the importance of the recipients wisely using the money for other residents to benefit from the gesture. "There are two things: based on the way you will manage it, we will give additional money, and then the second is your friends who are also victims of the war. We can also say that this community, there are people who are serious. We can come back after talking with our partner, so we get some funding to do it for more people," he said. He warned that if those individuals who received the money cannot manage it appropriately, then IREDD could choose other communities. However, he informed those beneficiaries that they will monitor their progress regularly to see how they are profiting from their businesses.

Mot Theresa Pellah, one of the beneficiaries who experienced a serious tragedy during the civil war in Grand Gedeh, said she has struggled to start a business. Mot Pellah stated that she learned how to make soap and fix chores and indicated that she will start her business in the shortest possible time. She, however, encouraged those who did not receive to build their faith in God as he has planned for everyone at the rightful time.

Benjamin Kolleh Dolo, another beneficiary who has a deep wound on his left hand due to the war, said that he could have been dead due to severe suffering during the war. He thanked IREDD and promised to invest the cash in his drugstore since he is a nurse. Dolo said, "I tell the Almighty God thank you. For you people to look at this sore, the suffered I suffered here. I should have been dead, but today I can stand here for you to give me something for the war. I tell God thank you. Even if I die tomorrow I will say that I saw some people who help me."