Liberia: President Weah Welcomes Six Opposition Parties, Terms It As an 'Indomitable Force'

Paynesville — President George Weah as part of efforts to secure his reelection bid has welcomed six opposition political parties to the Coalition for Democratic Change something he termed as a "grand coalition" -that is nine political parties in total.

The People's Liberation Party (PLP), the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), the Union of Liberian Democrats (ULD), United People's Party (UPP), Redemption Democratic Congress (RDC), and Change Democratic Action (CDA) affixed their signatures to the framework document of the Coalition for Democratic Change over the weekend at the Headquarters of the Movement for Economic Empowerment in Paynesville City.

Speaking at the event, the Liberian Leader was quick to express joys that the six opposition political parties have placed their trust in the ruling coalition adding that their visions are aligned with the CDC's vision.

"This now pave the way for a grand coalition document that we all signed today. Together we will constitute a nine members strong blog with a singular purpose of bettering the lives of the Liberian people," President Weah said.

He added: "I need not emphasize how mighty that is collectively that, our grand coalition will be an indomitable force."

The Liberian Leader said the CDC is a party of the masses. He encouraged members of the six political parties to also work in the interest of the Liberian people.

"While in opposition, we champion the cause of the downtrodden. Now as the ruling party, we have tailored policies and developed programs to specifically focus on improving the lives of the poor," President Weah said.

Also speaking on behalf of the six opposition political parties Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah members of the six political parties would love to see the President continues the work he has started doing for the Liberian people more than five years ago.

"Mr. President, the decision we have made to come to this level is the decision not by leaders, it is a decision by partisans of the six political parties," Minister Kemeyah said.

Kemeyah is the Political Leader for MOVEE. He said it takes a two-thirds majority for the decision to be made in his party. However, the decision to join the CDC he said was unanimously done by partisans of MOVEE.