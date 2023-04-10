Liberia: Reformer National Congress Standard Bearer Dr. Kollie Says Young People Will Endorse His Presidential Ambition

Harbel, Ria — Dr. Alexander Kollie, the Standard Bearer of the Reformer National Congress (RNC), believes that young people will support his presidential campaign in the 2023 general elections because they share a similar vision. Speaking at the Roberts International Airport over the weekend, Dr. Kollie stated that as a young person himself, he sees things from a different perspective and will be the most embraced candidate.

He was welcomed by a large crowd of young people, who chanted in support of his presidential bid. Dr. Kollie promised that there will not be a second suffering for Liberians under his administration. He declared that his decision to run for president was motivated by the enormous hardship that Liberians face on a daily basis, and he wants to alleviate them from poverty.

Dr. Kollie, a career health practitioner, revealed that healthcare, economic stability, and revamping the educational sector are the three most critical issues on their party's manifesto. He emphasized that as a qualified health practitioner, he understands the importance of affordable healthcare for all Liberians, and he knows how to make it workable for everyone.

When asked about his credentials and why he deserves the votes of Liberians, he urged voters not to judge him solely on his past achievements but to focus on how his determination can transform the lives of the people.

Overall, Dr. Kollie's campaign appears to be centered around his ability to bring change to Liberia and provide solutions to the issues that matter most to Liberians.