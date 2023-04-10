Liberia: Deputy Education Minister Kesselly Announces He's Disengaging From All Activities Over Minister Sonii's Alleged Interference

Monrovia — Alton Vanie Kesselly, Deputy Minister for Planning, Research and Development at the Ministry of Education has announced he is stepping aside from all activities at the Ministry until President George Weah intervene and stop Minister Ansu Sonii from creating "unnecessary hurdles" that are impeding his functions at the Ministry.

When contacted, the Ministry through its spokesperson Maxim Bleetan said the Ministry has no comments.

Kesselly announced his disengagement in a communication he addressed to partners and major stakeholders of the education sector.

He said: "It is with sadness that I inform you all that, while I seek the interventions of the Presidency, I am disengaging from all activities of the Ministry of Education until the Minister of Education, Minister D. Ansu Sonii Sr., can allow me to perform all my statutory duties and functions including 'Serve as the clearinghouse for education development activities" ( Education Reform Act 2011 3.4.2 j), "Be the Principal liaison between the Ministry and the Ministry of Planning and Economic Affairs, development partners, donor community, domestic, and external institutions involved in education" ( Education Reform Act 2011 3.4.2 g), "Be the Arm of the Ministry principally responsible for the preparation of the Ministry's annual report and budget" ( Education Reform Act 2011 3.4.2 h), etc.

Kesselly did not specify how Minister Sonii interfere in his functions, but citied several portions of the Education Reform Law that outline the responsibilities of the Deputy Minister for Planning, Research and Development at the Ministry of Education.

Functions of the Deputy Minister

Section 3.4.2 of the law, among other things empowers the Deputy Minister to spearhead the "Design, development, management and coordination of policies procedures and activities for reviewing and updating national education plans and ensures that developed plans are used in consonance with the traditional development priorities and objectives."

The deputy Minister is also clothed with facilitating the development of the plan, design, and construction schedules of all public, private and faith based education facilities, whether directly financed by the Government or the development partners; facilitating the development and implementation of a management information system that will include but not limited to, educational statistics, national demographics records, as well as spearheading the development, review, revision, pilot testing and updating of the national curriculum at all levels, in coordination with the Department of Instructions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Governance Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By: Gerald C. Koinyeneh - [email protected]

Although the Minister Sonii is yet to respond to Deputy Minister Kesselly's departure, observers say his outburst and decision to step aside confirmed widespread rumors that the Ministry of Education was wrought with internal wrangling that has been hampering its smooth operation.

Under Kessely's supervision, the Ministry developed the Education Sector Plan (ESP), a four-year plan to address challenges within the education sector. The Ministry has also completed the draft revised national curriculum.

Kessely called on the partners to deal with Minister Sonii on any of his department's activities he was working on.

"For any engagement with the Office of the Deputy Minister for Planning, Research, and Development, including the Annual School Census, Sectorial Clearances, ESDC, and LEG meetings, kindly contact Minister Sonii's office. It was truly great working with you all despite the unnecessary hurdles created by Minister Sonii."