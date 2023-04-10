Liberia: Transformation Not Declaration

On April 4, 2023, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). the United Nations (UN) and the National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia collaborated to get twenty-six Liberian political parties to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the ensuing General and Presidential Elections this year. This MOU is known as The Farmington Declaration. This Declaration is nothing new because one was signed earlier for a previous election in Liberia.

The Farmington Declaration lacks honesty because it is well established that the ensuing election is highly likely to be UNFAIR because of the violations of the Constitution of Liberia by NEC. Instead of promoting its objective of non-violence, the Declaration is promoting violence, coming from prevailing UNFAIR electoral system. The only way that the Declaration can promote non-violence is through the Transformation of the UNFAIR electoral system, within the Rule of Law. However, the Farmington Collaborators have chosen to promote violence, knowing fully well about the violations of the Law by NEC.

The violations of the Law by NEC are as follows: 1. allowing the registration of foreigners to vote; 2. allowing the registration of children to vote; 3. allowing the busing of citizens from their respective counties to other counties to vote; 4.allowing the registration of candidates without the determination of their nationalities; 5.allowing non-Liberians to be Commissioners of NEC; 6.allowing the NEC chairperson to make unilateral decisions; 7. allowing the prioritization of voter registration cards; 8. ignoring the voter registration roll; 9. violating the decisions of the Supreme Court of Liberia; 10. allowing the non-vetting of NEC representatives at NEC voting centers; 11.allowing the buying of Magistrates; 12. allowing the buying of voters, and 13. allowing the non-vetting of contracts and giving contracts to relatives.

All national religious, political and State leaders continue to support the Farmington Declaration but they continue to promote the violation of the LAW by NEC. These foregoing national leaders continue to support NEC in the face of the sanctions that have been placed on top State officials, not forgetting the dishonesty of the Sanctioner, who is also giving NEC some money to fund its illegal activities. Fortunately. the people of Liberia, as seen in the Communities, are not fooled by the dishonest and contradictory maneuvers of the NEC supporters.

Through the continuation of the raising of awareness in the Communities, the people are increasingly motivated to work together within the Rule of Law for the Transformation of the UNFAIR electoral system to the FAIR electoral system. This awareness is working well, as seen in the non-re-election of nearly all of the National Legislators of the 52nd and 53rd Legislatures who ran for re-election. This trend will continue with the running in the ensuing election for Legislators of the 54th Legislature as well as for candidates with bad records. It is this transformation that will result in the election of persons with good records to install the system of Justice, the only indispensable ingredient for Peace and Progress in Liberia and in any other Country.