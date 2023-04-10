Liberia: Yayeh Initiative Celebrates Liberia's Diversity Through Continuous Academic Promotion

Monrovia — Liberia's education growth is essential and needs the participation of various actors, which Yayeh Initiative, see as it's responsibility over the years.

As a Continuation of it's educational projects implemented yearly, Yayeh Initiative is expected to begin a Spelling Bee Competition for academia in the 15 political subdivisions.

The undertaking is an initiative to celebrate Liberia's diversity through Continuous academic promotion.

In a media advisory issues over the weekend, in Monrovia, the ambition Chief Executive Officer, Yayeh Jalloh noted that the undertaking dupe, "The Liberia National Spelling Bee Competition 2023," is intended to embrace Liberia's Rich Culture.

"We believe that language is a powerful tool that connects people from different backgrounds and cultures. With this theme, we want to highlight the importance of embracing diversity in all its forms and celebrating the richness of Liberia's unique culture," Madam Jalloh let out.

Therefore, she not that students across the 15 counties will participate in the spelling bee competition and showcase their language skills.

Jalloh expressed commitment to bring the competition to every corner of Liberia as a way of giving every student a chance to showcase their spelling skills.

She said the organizers were thrilled to have past winners in attendance along with sponsors, who have helped make the event possible yearly.

Madam Jolloh noted that the official launch of the event is expected to be held on Tuesday, April 11, at the Bella Casa Hotel on 3rd Street, Sinkor, to kick-off this year's "'exhilarating competition."

She then extend appreciation to her partners, especially the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education as well as the media that has helped to promote the initiative.

Yayeh is in the same way craving more partnership and support in making the competition more animated.