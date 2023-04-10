Nigeria: Youths Protest With Corpse of Man Allegedly Killed By Police Officer

10 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Saviour Imukudo

The slain man reportedly refused to give N100 bribe to the police.

Angered by the gruesome killing of a young man in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, the youths on Wednesday carried the victim's corpse in a rolling stretcher and marched through major roads in Asaba.

The victim, Onyeka Ibe, was allegedly shot dead by a police officer on Wednesday at about 9:30 a.m. along Ugbolu-Illah Road in Oshimili North Local Government Area for reportedly refusing to pay a N100 bribe.

The police were said to be on "stop and search" duty on the road when the incident occurred.

"We lost a quiet, promising young blood. Onyi left his house with his wife for daily bread and was shot and killed by those paid to protect lives and property," said a human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who posted a video of the protest on his Facebook page.

Some of the youths could be heard shouting "police-ooo! Police-ooo! Police-ooo!" in the background of the clip as they marched through a road in protest. About three young men, who led the walk, were pushing the corpse on a stretcher.

A photo of a woman, apparently the victim's wife, whose dress had blood stains, was also posted on the Facebook page.

The slain man was inside a car with his wife when he was shot, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Mr Gwamnishu, who wore black T-shirt and black eyeglasses in the clip, queried how many young people's lives would be taken before the police take steps to end the killing.

He accused the police team of abandoning the victim's corpse after killing him.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, on Wednesday identified the officer who allegedly killed Mr Ibe as Ebri Ubi, a police inspector whom he said had been taken into custody.

Mr Edafe said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Mohammed directed that the police officer be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for "a thorough and speedy investigation."

Mr Edafe, a deputy police superintendent, assured the public that the officer would be prosecuted for alleged murder.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.