Nigeria: Yul Edochie Deletes All Instagram Photos After Son's Death

10 April 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has deleted the profile picture on his verified Instagram account and all the hundreds of photographs he uploaded on the social media application.

Part of the posts he deleted on the microblogging site was that of his second wife, Judy Austin. The thespian in April 2022 announced that he married his colleague, Judy Austin Muoghalu, who had birthed him a son.

His action comes weeks after he lost his first son. In March it was revealed that Yul lost his 16-year-old son, Kachichukwu to the cold hands of death. It was learnt that the teenager slumped to death while playing football.

The young boy was birthed by the actor and his first wife, May. Edochie got married to his first wife May Aligwe when he was 22 years old. Their union was blessed with three sons and a daughter

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.