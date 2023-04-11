Liberia: Huge Ammunition Discovered in Ganta

11 April 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah And Jonathan Browne

Nimba County — Over one thousand rounds of ammunition have been discovered in Blagay Town community, Ganta, Nimba County, causing unease among residents.

The ammunition, totaling one thousand, ninety-three (1093) pieces, are believed to be AK-47 and GMG rounds along with seven empty shells. They were turned over to the Ganta Police detachment.

Police Commander Archie Dennis took delivery of the ammunition rounds and empty shells.

A 16-year-old lad made the discovery when he had gone to clean the backyard of his parent's home. Arlington Gbosue could not believe his eyes and immediately alarmed, drawing residents' attention.

The area is adjacent the residence of a notorious Ivorian armed robber Abu Weamie, who is currently detained at the Sanniqullie Center Prison in Sanniquellie City, Nimba.

The discovery has created panic among residents of Ganta City, as they call on government for timely investigation.

The commercial district has suffered several armed robberies with suspects arrested for being in possession of automatic weapons and ammunition.

Besides, Liberian Joint Security forces assigned at the Ganta-Guinea border have arrested several persons with single-barrel guns and rounds.

Nimba County was the launching pad or birthplace of the 1989 rebel incursion in Liberia by jailed former Liberian president Charles Taylor, thru Butuo, a border town.

Arms had also been discovered buried in other parts of the country, including Lofa County that was heavily contested by rival armed factions during the civil war.

