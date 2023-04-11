Nigeria: Evaluating Effectiveness of JAMB Mock Examination Ahead 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently conducted the 2023 Mock-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 725 centres across the country.

The mock examination was an avenue for JAMB to test all systems in all centres to ensure they are working efficiently for the main examination and also prepares the CBT centres and gives them an insight into how they should handle candidates in the main exam.

However, I gathered that ahead of the main examination scheduled for April 29 to May 12, 2023, the exercise witnessed some hitches in a few centres with some candidates unable to sit for the examination.

Some of the challenges experienced by candidates in the course of the examination, amongst others were the difficulties in accessing the JAMB portal at various Computer Based Test Centres.

Some candidates narrated that the first batch of the examination was slated for 7 am but didn't start until 12 noon, 2 pm, and thereabouts while some couldn't access the portal at all.

But JAMB has apologised for the challenges candidates witnessed during the Mock-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

JAMB's head of public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, said the board would not relent in its efforts to devise new and better ways of enhancing the quality of large-scale assessments in Nigeria.

"The Board would want to use this opportunity to apologise to all candidates for any inconvenience they might have experienced on account of this. This is part of a development process aimed at enhancing the Board's efforts at improving the quality, security, and sanctity of its services and as well as using the same to herald the next phase of its transformational agenda.

"As previously anticipated, the exercise witnessed some hitches in a few centres with some candidates unable to sit the examination. These candidates will be rescheduled to sit the examination at a date to be announced later at no cost to them," he said.

The mock is a pre-examination test organized by JAMB every year for candidates who will be taking UTME, but is not compulsory. The score is not added to the main exam and it is not a requirement to participate in the main exam.

The main purpose of the mock examination is to enable candidates to assess their level of preparation and acquaint themselves with the computer-based test environment.

The mock examination was introduced in 2017 to give all candidates an opportunity to have a hands-on experience with the system, especially for those not conversant with the use of computers.