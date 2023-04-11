Nigeria: NCAA Grants NG Eagle Aoc, May Fly As National Carrier

The federal government, through Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority(NCAA) has finally granted NG Eagle, Air Operating Certificate(AOC), to operate in Nigeria airspace, even as there are indication it may be recognised as the national carrier, LEADERSHIP reliably gathered.

The airline, according to aviation stakeholders, is being considered by the ministry of Aviation as the Nigeria's national carrier after the Nigeria Air project hit a snag.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), had dragged the aviation ministry to court over Nigeria Air project, urging the court to stop the national carrier deal and withdraw the Air Transport Licence (ATL) already issued to Nigeria Air by the federal government, through the NCAA.

The operators comprising of; Air Peace, United Nigeria, Azman, and Top Brass, claimed that the firm that served as Transaction Adviser for the transaction was incorporated in March, last year, and alleged that the company was linked to the aviation minister.

The local airlines further alleged that the ATL issued to Nigerian Air did not pass through normal security clearance.

The litigation, however, make the Nigeria Air project impossible as the court ordered status quo, thereby missing its kick-off date for the sixth time.

However, a managing director of a foremost airline in the country, reliably informed LEADERSHIP that the NCAA has finally granted NG Eagle AOC to begin operation.

The source in a short discussion with our correspondent said: 'NG Eagle has been granted AOC.'

However, an aviation stakeholder, informed LEADERSHIP that the NG Eagle is a potential Nigeria Air.

The president, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria (AOPAN), Alex Nwuba, said: 'good news, watch, potentially Nigeria Air,' while responding to LEADERSHIP enquiry about NCAA granting NG Eagle, AOC.

However, the chief executive officer, Centurion Security and Safety Consults, Capt. John Ojikutu, disagreed that its a good move, saying, the best that can happen is to make Nigeria Air operate locally.

According to him, no country in International Air Transport Association (IATA), will give Nigeria Air destination because of their trapped fund.

"I don't think the NG Eagle will mischievously be made to become the Nigeria Air and I also still do not believe that the Nigeria Air can fly before May 29, 2023. The best that can ever happen is to operate the domestic routes and not the international or the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), routes without clearing many huddles along its path which include the earnings in forex owned by the foreign airlines trapped in the country's Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

"Don't forget that IATA is involved and no country in IATA will give Nigeria Air destinations if it is designated a National or Flag Carrier except may be Ethiopian Airlines its investment and technical parameters," Ojikutu, a former military commandant, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos said.

Also speaking, the director of Research and Corporate Travel, Zenith Travel Consult, Olumide Ohunayo, insisted that, with NG Eagle, the Nigeria would still not fly because of the hurdles the airline needs to cross.

Ohunayo, stated that the aircraft purchased by the NG Eagle has been canibalised with engines and other critical parts removed.

Ohunayo, however, argued that if the Nigeria Air was forced to fly by May 29, it won't be long before they start experiencing crisis.

To him, "the belated AOC give to Nigeria Eagle Is not something that I want to rejoice about. I don't think I am seeing a success story, because most of the aircraft they were supposed to be used were cannibalized and engines remove. Those aircraft cannot immediately fly so the issue of May 29 is not in place at the moment because they need to put a lot of things in order."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ohunayo, the assistant general secretary, Aviation Round Table Initiative (ARTI), stated further that, "again, there is litigation between the owners of Arik and Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), and considering that they got a judgment at the High Court last week, I think that judgment affects the operation of NG Eagle and that has opened a conundrum between NG Eagle and Nigeria Air.

"As it goes, it might probably be the same thing and I don't think the two airlines will operate before May 29 and even if they are forced to take off, what you force to take off, will always come to the ground."