Nigeria: 'Third Wife Loading', Reactions As Yul Edochie Deletes Instagram Photos of Second Wife

'Third Wife Loading', Reactions As Yul Edochie Deletes Instagram Photos of Second Wife

11 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Reactions have continued to trail the latest action of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie who took to Instagram on Monday to delete the photos of his second wife, Judy Austin.

Edochie deleted many of his Instagram photos and videos, including those belonging to Judy shared over the past year.

The actor also removed the post he made in April 2022 to announce that he had a new son and a second wife.

Meanwhile, the Nollywood star still has photos of his first wife May Yul Edochie and also spared the picture of him and his father.

Other posts he shared celebrating Judy, including the one he posted on her birthday in January 2023, have been deleted.

Reacting, netizens have drawn insinuations from the action of the actor, with some taking it to mean that a third wife is in the pipeline.

Others inferred that the actor's decision to take down the photos might be on the difficulty of dealing with the grief of losing his son, Kambilichuckwu who passed away in March.

See some reactions:

@godspowerdomin: Third wife loading."

@Holluhmihdey3: Medicine after death

@jhane_theplug: "Be like something deep don sup."

@DonlukeJr: "Losing a loved one is so painful. May God comfort their home, especially the wife MAY🙏"

@_somteee: "Make una let this man rest na, he's grieving!"

@DrealGABA: Person wey don already do third wife introduction last week

