Liberia: CODRA Launches Vocational Training Programs for 400 Women of Bong, Nimba and Margibi Counties

Gbarnga — The Community Development and Research Agency (CODRA) has launched vocational training programs in Gbarnga to support women with the necessary skills and opportunities to strengthen self-resilience and sustainability.

The training is funded by a United Nations agency called Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF) through UN Women Liberia. The ongoing project plans to provide skill training to 400 women from Bong, Nimba and Margibi Counties. The area of the skill being provided include tailoring, Soap Making, Bleach (Clora and detergent).

The training sessions will last for one year and trainees who complete the targeted courses and meet the key requirements on various vocational skills will be provided grant in the form of village saving loans.

The training is part of a project in preparing women and girls for disaster management, according to CODRA's Executive Director, Mr. Lasanah A. Dukuly. He said the project is to improve women's economic outlook to strengthen their voices so that they are able to advocate for their participation in humanitarian and crisis response, planning and programme at the county, district and community levels.

CODRA, he said, will also work with the three counties to develop a county disaster management and response plan that is gender sensitive and responsive.

"Because from the assessment done in the three counties, CODRA has found out that the plans the counties have are not gender sensitive and responsive, as a result women are less considered in humanitarian response even though they are the most victims of disaster related issues."

Continuing, he added: "Acquiring these skills will help in the collective development and rebuilding of the the three counties. The beneficiaries need to be committed as the the three counties depend on them to make use of the skills they will learn during the training."

Mr. Dukuly added that it is through this program that the selected beneficiaries can use this opportunity and in return be opportunity creators.