Liberia: Weah Gets Mommoth Endorsement

10 April 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Perry B. Zordyu Zordyuperry

t was a fruitful and colorful weekend for Members of the Coalition for Democratic Change, (CDC) as six political parties signed a framework document to support the reelection bid of President George M. Weah in the impeding and crucial Presidential and Legislative Elections scheduled for October 10, 2023.

The signing ceremonies took place at the Headquarters of the Movement for Economic Empowerment, (MOVEE) in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

These political parties have unanimously consented to build a united front to support the Liberian Leader.

The signing ceremony now brings together a total of nine (9) Political Parties, including the three original parties, the Congress for Democratic Change, (CDC), the National Patriotic Party, (NPP), and the Liberia People Democratic Party, (LPDP).

Responding to the endorsement, Weah noted that the decision by the six parties exemplifies what Liberians have been craving in terms of unity.

He assured the six political parties of the CDC's cooperation.

"Since you are part of the Blue Revolution, you should conduct yourselves as Coalition Members ". President Weah added.

The Liberian Leader was boosted by huge developments initiated by his Leadership in the Country.

"The Coalition will definitely be an indomitable force in the most talked about October 10, 2023 Elections" he added.

The six political parties include The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), the People Liberation Party (PLP), the Union of Liberian Democrats (ULP), the United People's Party (UPP), Change Democratic Coalition (CDA), and the Redemption Democratic Congress (RDC).

Speaking on behalf of the six Political Parties, MOVEE's Political Leader, Dee Maxwell Saah Kameyah noted that their decision was based on the massive wave of development across the country.

"It is our ardent prayer and commitment to the Leadership of President Weah to do everything humanly possible to restrain his second term bid". He asserted.

The signing ceremony brought Political Leaders and Parties Officials from the six political parties.

