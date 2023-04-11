Liberia: Payowi Completes WASH for Equitable Education Program in Improving Sanitation and Hygiene in School

Monrovia — Lead Facilitator of the "Advocacy Action on Girls-Friendly WASH in School Project, Atty Facia B. Harris says that the Paramount Young Women Initiative (PAYOWI), will continue their advocacy activities to ensure girls- the friendly WASH project is fully implemented in schools despite its completion.

Atty Harris and Hawa Wilson, alumnae of the Mandela Washington Fellow program were granted funding from the US Department of State to implement a project following the vigorous application process.

Both alumnae launched the project last July amongst 10 schools in Montserrado and Margibi counties respectively.

But providing the evaluation and assessment report at the end of the project, Atty Harris said several methodologies were used which include scientific and right-based approaches in ensuring administrators and students have better understanding of WASH in school.

Said Atty. Harris, "We looked at the SVGB factor indicator which talked about the universal access to safe drinking water for all, access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene, ending open defecation, paying attention to the needs of women and girls, we also talked about building and upgrading educational facilities."

Atty Harris who said the project exceeded its one-year duration due to the academic calendar year, noted that the exhaustion of the project fund will not halt the process.

She disclosed that there were limited sanitation conditions as all of the schools had no menstrual health and hygiene facilities.

"Menstrual health was keen to us. We worked with schools, and three of the schools were able to achieve all of the benchmarks which is an acceptable level under the project. The other seven schools they are managing because of the challenges, she said.

She added, "Though the project fund has finished the issue around ensuring girls-friendly WASH in school is an ongoing thing."

"We need to have girls leaving their homes going to school and having access to wash facilities and produce at all times because it is a human rights issue."

Giving her keynote statement, the Country Focus Person for Swedish Association for Sexuality Education, Madam Amanita Kamara said the availability of a functional, Girls-Friendly- WASH in Schools Project can positively impact health and learning outcomes, especially for female students.

She said safe sanitation and hygiene can boost student health and education and can prevent numerous tropical diseases.

She noted that to address some of the unmet hygiene needs of female students, menstrual health and hygiene in schools can be supported by constructing private, secure sanitation and washing facilities as well as menstrual pad disposal facilities.

Said Madam Kamara, "This responsibility lies with the school because schools have a unique opportunity like no other organization has, using the fact that most students have a willingness and eagerness to learn."

"Hence the need for schools to have a well-rounded approach that not only ensures the functioning of its toilets but also helps establish a culture of cleanliness and good hygiene among students and in promoting improved practices within their families and communities."

She called on the government to institutionalize WASH policies and practices and continue to evaluate, using the provided indicators and tools to increase school attendance and cognitive development by ensuring a healthy and physical learning environment for students, especially girls to perform better.

She, however, called on the PAYOWI to continue to raise awareness and share knowledge to influence policies and practices that affect people's lives.

"To become catalysts for building alliances for WASH in Schools, the Paramount Young Women Initiative must focus on gathering evidence, creating active all-stakeholder consultation, and facilitating a coordinated, nationwide approach," she said.

She added, "Involving families, communities, students, and school administrators in WASH interventions promotes a sense of ownership. Equipping them with the tools needed to advocate, engage, and influence dialogue and public outreach sensitization on school WASH activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Liberia Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Making brief remarks, the WASH Commission representative, Madam Fatu Rogers thanked PAYOWI for giving an eye opener to WASH in school.

According to her, WASH in school is important for female students who go through their monthly menstrual cycle.

She said that the WASH Commission will work closely with PAYOWI to extend the project to other schools

Making a brief remark, the Principal of the Gibraltar Public School, Folley Kawah said the project has enlightened the students on how to properly manage themselves and their surroundings.

He appealed to the US Embassy to continue with the program in schools to have more students gain knowledge.

Also making a brief remark, a student from Gibraltar Public School, Faith Freeman appreciated the organizers for the program.

According to her, the school initially lacked proper sanitation and hygiene facilities but things have improved since the program was introduced.