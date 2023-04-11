Liberia: Model Osman Turay Aims Higher As First to Partake Runway Model Universe 2023 in Canada

Monrovia — Osman A. Turay, a Liberian model and entrepreneur has thrown his hat as the first Liberian to represent Liberia and compete with other Models across the Universe at the ANNUAL event of the RUNWAY MODEL UNIVERSE in Edmonton, Canada this June.

The Runway Model Universe Foundation is an annual week-long event, and celebration where Models and Fashion Designers across the globe meet to compete for the prestigious title by showcasing their art, talents, and personal values.

Osman Turay in a conversation with FrontPage-Africa over the weekend, expressed confidence to fully represent Liberia on the Global stage of fashion showcasing to ensure the title is brought to Liberia.

"I will be representing Liberia this year in the Runway Model Universe which will be taking place in the Province of Alberta, Canada, with the aim of bringing together models and fashion designers across the World with competing individuals, passionate about helping others and living inspiring lives through providing them with scholarships and other opportunities across the globe," Turay said.

Turay's journey to success began with a vision to make a difference in his community through business, fashion styling, and education. Started his entrepreneurial journey by being a scratch cards seller, and is now the owner of three successful ventures: Tuzee Salon, Badfella, and a transportation service where several Liberians are employed and empowered to become self-sufficient.

Turay as a young entrepreneur, humanitarian, fitness coach, and investor, said he had expanded his business ventures by forming an affiliation business partnership with Parashoot Multimedia, the most versatile video production company in Liberia, and aspires to improve the lives of others around him.

Beyond his work in business and healthcare, Turay is also a dedicated humanitarian who has shown commitment to giving back to his community through school supply drives, food drives, and charity work. And on the basis of his commitment to improving lives, he has traveled to many countries, including China, Thailand and etcetera where he has used his expertise to make a positive impact.

In addition to Turay's accomplishments, he is also a successful investor who has diversified his portfolio across several industries. He is a shareholder in Win Bar and Restaurant and through this investment, he has been able to support the local economy and create jobs for many young people in the hospitality industry.

Osman Turay, alias Ousmarion Fitness, is a certified fitness coach that believes physical fitness is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle.