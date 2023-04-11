Nigeria: Residents Groan As Niger Hospital Remains Locked 6 Months After Bandits' Attacks

The Abdulsalami Abubakar General Hospital, Gulu, Lapai LGA of Niger State has remained under lock six months after the facility was attacked by bandits.

Residents of the area appealed to the state government to expedite action in reopening the hospital that was shut since October 18, 2022 to enable them easy access to healthcare services.

One of the residents, Aliyu Ahmed, told City & Crime that the hospital was shut after bandits invaded the facility in October last year, killing at least two persons while about 15 others including a medical doctor and other staff were kidnapped but released after payment of ransoms.

"The only hospital accessible to us now is Lapai General Hospital which is very far from us especially during emergencies. Gulu General Hospital is very strategic because it serves many communities including those from the neighbouring Kogi State and Federal Capital Territory. We want to beg the Niger state government to assist in reopening the facility for easy access to healthcare services," he said.

When contacted, the Niger State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mohammed Mohammed Makusidi, said the state government was already working out modalities to reopen the facility to enable the residents access healthcare services without necessarily traveling far.