Nigeria: Residents Groan As Niger Hospital Remains Locked 6 Months After Bandits' Attacks

11 April 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Akote, Minna

The Abdulsalami Abubakar General Hospital, Gulu, Lapai LGA of Niger State has remained under lock six months after the facility was attacked by bandits.

Residents of the area appealed to the state government to expedite action in reopening the hospital that was shut since October 18, 2022 to enable them easy access to healthcare services.

One of the residents, Aliyu Ahmed, told City & Crime that the hospital was shut after bandits invaded the facility in October last year, killing at least two persons while about 15 others including a medical doctor and other staff were kidnapped but released after payment of ransoms.

"The only hospital accessible to us now is Lapai General Hospital which is very far from us especially during emergencies. Gulu General Hospital is very strategic because it serves many communities including those from the neighbouring Kogi State and Federal Capital Territory. We want to beg the Niger state government to assist in reopening the facility for easy access to healthcare services," he said.

When contacted, the Niger State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mohammed Mohammed Makusidi, said the state government was already working out modalities to reopen the facility to enable the residents access healthcare services without necessarily traveling far.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.