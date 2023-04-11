Liberia: Bag of Assorted Ammunition Found Near Residence of Notorious Ivorian 'Armed Robber' in Ganta

Ganta — FrontPageAfrica can confirm the discovery of over one thousand rounds of machine guns and other Ammunition in Ganta, Nimba County.

According to the report, a thousand nine hundred rounds of machine guns and other Ammunition were discovered by a 16-year-old boy who had gone to do some cleaning up exercise at the back of his parent's home in Blagay Town, Ganta, Nimba County.

The ammunition includes rounds of AK-47, and GNG rounds and was discovered next to the home of notorious Ivorian armed robber Abu Weamie, who is currently at the Sanniqullie Center Prison for alleged armed robbery.

The discovery of the ammunition has caused stirs in Ganta, with residents expressing fear that the pending October presidential and legislative elections scheduled to take place this year could result in chaos if not handled properly by the National Elections Commission.

Early this year, security forces launched an investigation into the discovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition at the Freeport of Monrovia and a private residence in Brewerville outside Monrovia. Both discoveries are connected to a single source.

The arms and ammunition were first discovered at the port in a shipment consignee to a lady before further discoveries were made at her home in Brewerville, following a search and seizure operation.

Security sources say the shipments which are made of mainly assault rifles have been shipped over a one-year period, which means the shipper has been sending the consignment in batches.

Some of the arms include M16 and AK47. According to the police, about 450 machine guns were seized at the Freeport of Monrovia, including other areas of Montserrado county. The weapons, the police said had the ability to destroy the entire country due to "their advanced sophistication."

Liberia, a fragile country, heads to a highly contested poll in October this year, with many fearing violence may erupt. The cache of arms and ammunition amidst reports that the shipper has been sending the arms in batches only heightens such fear.