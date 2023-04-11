Nigeria: Bear Attacks As Sacrifice for New Nigeria, Obi Tells Supporters

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has urged his supporters, otherwise called 'Obidients,' to bear the attacks they receive as a sacrifice for a new Nigeria.

Obi stated this in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

This came days after the LP presidential candidate was heavily criticised over the leaked conversation he had with Bishop David Oyedepo, Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

In the audio, Obi was heard begging Oyedepo to help him mobilise Christian voters ahead of the election, especially those in the North Central states of Kwara, Kogi and Niger, declaring that the election was a religious war.

Obi said he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed were pained that Obidients had suffered vituperations, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, hateful trolls for supporting them.

He condemned the attack on his supporters, which he said was to de-market and delegitimise the OBIdient Movement.

He tweeted, "Datti and I are painfully mindful that for the mere reason of being OBIdient, most of you have suffered vituperations, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, hateful trolls, indignities and vexatious fighting words, even from some of those we long regarded as civic leaders and conscience of our nation.

"Please bear such attacks as the sacrifices that we are all required to make in order to create a New Nigeria, where justice, equity, fairness, love and prosperity shall reign.

"Be assured that Datti and I are with you, and that the ongoing unfortunate orchestrated efforts to de-market and delegitimise the OBIdient Movement will fail.

"We are fully structured and have remained focused and steadfast in addressing the ills in our nation while underpinning the supremacy of our Constitution and imperatives of the rule of law.

"Do not relent; and do not be lured into unnecessary conflicts. Be assured that in the fullness of time, our mission to rescue Nigeria from those engaged in state capture will come to fruition.

"We are also using all lawful and peaceful means allowed under our laws and constitution to reclaim our mandate to create a New Nigeria that is possible. Therefore, in all your actions and inactions, I continue to implore you to be law abiding, respectful and peaceful."