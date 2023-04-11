Nigeria: Lagos - Jandor Petitions Tribunal, Wants Sanwo-Olu, Rhodes-Vivour Votes Declared Wasted

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has petitioned the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Labour Party, (LP) candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour in the March 18 election.

Jandor is hinging his prayers on alleged substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Law as well as the guidelines of INEC.

In the petition marked: EPT/LAG/GOV/01/2023, obtained on Monday, Adediran and the PDP are claiming that at the time of the governorship election held, Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Hamzat, and LP candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour were not qualified to contest the election.

He, therefore, prayed that all votes cast for them in the election be declared wasted.

Sanwo-Olu was declared winner in the election while Jandor came third.

He also claimed that Sanwo-Olu failed to attach a copy of the GCE O/Level result he claimed to have sat for in 1981 along with his form EC9 as required by the Electoral Act 2022.

Jandor said after applying for the Certified True Copy of Governor Sanwo-Olu 2019 form CF001, it was then discovered that a Statement of Result issued by Ijebu Ife Community Grammar School, Ijebu-Ife for May/June 1981 GCE O Level Examination with examination number 17624/118, which he (Sanwo-Olu) submitted for his first term election as governor of the state was not confirmed by WAEC.

He added that "The disqualification of the governorship candidate of LP was also hinged on non-compliance of the LP with the requirement of the Electoral Law in the conduct of the primary election that produced the candidate.

He said, "The notice of the primary election was issued by the state chapter of the party as against the provision that it must be issued and signed by the National Chairman and Secretary of the party."