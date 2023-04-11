Nigeria: Coach Picks 14 Players for Handball Tourney in Ghana

Coach Agboola picked 14 players from the group that trained at the Mobolaji Sports Centre in Yaba

Coach Adewunmi Agboola, head coach of Nigeria's U-18 Handball Team, has selected 14 players for the International Handball Federation (IHF) Trophy Africa Zone 3 Phase, which will be held in Accra.

Cosmos Chukwuemeka, Media Coordinator, Handball Federation of Nigeria, made this known in a statement provided for journalists in Lagos on Monday.

He said the players had been training at the Mobolaji Sports Centre, Yaba (formerly Rowe Park) in Lagos, and will take part in Group A of the under-18 category alongside the host.

He said other countries in Group A included Liberia and the Niger Republic, with Nigeria beginning their campaign against the Niger Republic in the first match of the competition.

The competition begins on Tuesday and runs until 15 April at the Tennis Arena of the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to him, the team has played two vital friendly matches against the Lagos under-18 boys' team and the All-Star Senior Female Team as part of their preparation for the IHF Trophy.

NAN