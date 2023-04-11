Nigeria: 14 Escape Death in Osun Auto Crash - FRSC

11 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

FRSC urges motorists to avoid excessive speeding and obey traffic regulations.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun State has said 14 passengers escaped death in an accident that occurred on Gbongan-Ibadan expressway.

The sector commander, Henry Benamesia, said this in a statement issued by the command's spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, on Monday in Osogbo.

Mr Benamesia said the accident occurred at the Orile-Owu junction AP filling station, two kilometres to Sasa Bridge, at about 9:31 p.m. on Monday evening.

He said a private Hyundai jeep with registration number LND 108 GL, had a head on collision with another vehicle, an ash-coloured Toyota Sequoia, with registration number ABC 403 HP.

"The accident occurred due to speeding, leading to the loss of control by one of the vehicles. Also, 14 persons were involved without any casualty.

"We have 11 males and 3 females and the injured victims among them have been taken to Lowo clinic Gbongan for further medical treatment," Benamesia said.

According to him, FRSC cleared all gridlock within the scene of the accident to avoid any form of inconvenience.

"I want to enjoin motorists to avoid excessive speeding and obey traffic regulations."

