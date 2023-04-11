Nigeria: Insecurity - Remain Focused, Army Chief Tells Troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has commended troops of the Nigerian Army for their tremendous efforts in tackling the numerous security challenges that have been confronting Nigeria as a nation.

The army boss made the commendation during a special Easter luncheon with frontline troops of Operation Hadin Kai at Maimalari Cantonment Officers' mess ground on Monday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He noted that Easter celebration is no doubt of great importance to Christian faithful worldwide, adding that it is a season of love , hope , sober reflection and above all fervent prayers to the Almighty God.

He said this year's Easter celebration comes at a unique period. The Muslim faithful are also observing their mandatory fast of the Holy Month of Ramadan, adding that it is a season of immense spiritual importance to both the Christians and Muslims alike.

The COAS who was represented by the Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali said, " Let me use this medium to acknowledge and thank all my officers and soldiers for their tremendous efforts in tackling the numerous security challenges that are confronting us as a nation. You have displayed so much commitment, dedication, courage, resilience, professionalism and the will to succeed.

"I am indeed proud of you all. I want to charge you to continue to remain focused, disciplined and loyal to constituted authority while ensuring that we carry out our responsibilities professionally in the joint environment we are operating in".

He paid tributes to wounded and recuperating soldiers and officers and prayed for the repose of the souls of troops who paid the supreme price in the ongoing war against insurgency and other criminalities across the country.

In his remarks, the Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen Ali who was represented by the deputy theatre commander, Maj. Gen. Koko Isoni at the occasion, noted that the Easter luncheon gives the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) the opportunity to commemorate the spirit of the festive season with troops of Operation Hadin Kai especially, the Christian faithful.

He said the gesture is also to appreciate the enormous efforts and immense sacrifices by troops in restoring peace and normalcy to the entire Northeast region.

He thanked the COAS for the enormous concerns and support he has been giving to the theatre including the welfare of troops, adding that the gesture has spurred the troops for more successes.

In his good will message, Borno State governor Babagana Zulum who noted that the state is a direct beneficiary of the onslaught of troops against the insurgents promised to continue to give maximum support to the Nigerian military towards restoration of absolute peace in Borno, the North-East and the country at large.

Represented by the head of service (HoS) Barr. Malam Famnami, the governor promised continuous collaboration with the military in the counter-insurgency operations until the region is free from terrorism.