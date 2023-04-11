Senegal National Day

31 March 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
On behalf of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to President Sall and the people of Senegal as you celebrate 63 years of independence.

On this national day, we reaffirm the close bonds between Senegal and the United States. Our partnership is one rooted in the shared ideals of democracy, security, and economic prosperity, and we greatly value Senegal's leadership and commitment to ensuring regional stability through its substantial contributions to peacekeeping operations around the globe. My conversations with President Sall at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on the full range of pressing issues - food and health security, climate, elevating African voices in matters of global governance, and pushing back against democratic backsliding in Africa - underscore the depth and breadth of the U.S.-Senegal friendship. We look forward to deepening our partnership in these areas in the coming months.

I extend to all Senegalese my best wishes for health and prosperity in the year ahead.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

