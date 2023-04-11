Liberia: VP. Taylor Holds Town Hall Meeting in Maryland County

Liberian Vice President, Madam Jewel Howard Taylor has been touring the Southeastern Region of the Country.

On Today, Monday, April 10, 2023, held a town hall meeting with scores of Residents in Harper, Maryland County.

Madam Taylor mentioned that the essence of her visit is to rally Citizens' support for the reelection bid of President George M. Weah in the impending Presidential and Legislative Elections that are scheduled for October 10, 2023.

The Liberian Vice President further stressed that the visit is also intended to interact with the Residents and listen to their concerns.

Madam Taylor thanked and appreciated the Citizens of Maryland City for welcoming her into the county.

She then assured Residents of the County of President George M. Weah's unflinching support for the development of the county.

Madam Taylor noted that President Weah remains committed to addressing the plights of the Residents.

"We will listen to the youths, elderly, and women of Maryland County," she disclosed.

She then called on the Citizens to voice out issues that have not been addressed by the Coalition for Democratic Change Government.

Madam Taylor promised the Residents of Harper that there will be another visit in the County.

"I will come so, that we can have one to one discussion about the county," she pointed out.

Speaking during the meeting, the Youth Chairman of Harper, Thomas M. Kromah, thanked and appreciated the Vice President for the visit.

Mr. Kromah called on all youths of Harper City to support the re-election of President Weah and Madam Jewel Howard Taylor.