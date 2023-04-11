Liberia: 'We Did Not Meet Anything in the Account'

Margibi County Superintendent, Jerry Varney has mentioned that when he took over in 2018, there was no money in the Bank Account of the County.

Speaking recently at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism's (MICAT) Regular Press Briefing, Superintendent Varney stressed that the account was totally emptied.

"We did not meet anything in the account", he noted.

The Superintendent of Margibi County indicated that he has embarked on the process of peace-building in the County.

He mentioned that his administration has engineered several developments in the county including the renovation of schools.

"The renovation of Public Schools in various Towns and Villages in Margibi County were done under my watch," he noted.

Varney pointed out that he has secured funding from the China Union to carry out the renovations of several dilapidated buildings including schools.

He noted that from the Social Development Fund, the County was able to construct a modern police station in the county.

Varney mentioned that a modern bridge was also constructed by the Social Development Fund of the County.

According to him, the leadership was able to construct a modern resource center for women in Margibi County.