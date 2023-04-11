Liberia: Security Screening Tightens At Ria

11 April 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Management of the Roberts International Airport (LRA) has been working assiduously to uphold the tenets of standard International Civil Aviation and Security Services at the RIA.

Security services at the RIA have improved, where individuals coming in and going out of the Country are saved.

Vehicles entering the terminal of the airport are only allowed to have two persons on board, after proper security screening.

This system is aimed at reducing overcrowding at the airport upon the arrival of air-crafts.

The system, since its introduction, has greatly boosted terminal services and confidence in the International Civil Aviation Terminal Services.

