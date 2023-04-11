Gambia: Barrow to Commission 70 New Buses

The general public is hereby informed that His Excellency Adama Barrow,the President of the Republic of TheGambia, in collaboration with The Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) and Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) will on Wednesday 12th April 2023 preside over the official commissioning of seventy newly acquired buses meant to upgrade public transport in The Gambia.

The ceremony will be held at McCarthy Square in Banjul at 10:00 am. This follows the commissioning of thirty-eight (38) buses in July 2022.

The Government of The Gambia, through GTSC and SSHFC, will continue to provide safe, reliable, and affordable public transport to address the surge in transport demand in the country.

Given the importance of this occasion, members of the cabinet and several dignitaries will be in attendance.

Therefore, the general public is cordially invited to attend this very important event.