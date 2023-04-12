Nigeria: Peter Obi, Spyro's 'Who Is Your Guy?', 'How to Check My Polling Unit' Were Most Searched in Q1 2023 - Google

Google on Tuesday revealed the top searches that captured the interest of Nigerians in the first three months of 2023.

The list reveals a captivating blend of politics, pop culture, and curiosity swept across the Nigerian digital landscape in the first quarter of 2023, as shown by Google's top search trends.

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google.

Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. It translates to more than a billion daily searches and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

Google Trends, on the other hand, is a publicly available tool that displays relative search volume across geographies, periods and queries that people want to know about. The main two categories of searches are: 'Trending' and 'Most Searched'. Trending Searc²hes: The "trending" queries are the searches with the highest traffic over a specific period.

Most Searched/ Top Searches: What topped Google's charts? The "most searched" queries are simply the most popular terms for a specific period, ranked in order by volume of searches.

Political fever

Political intrigue reached a fever pitch as Nigeria's general elections unfolded, captivating the nation's attention. Held on 25th February, these pivotal elections determined the president, vice president, Senate and House of Representatives members, and state governors in 31 of 36 Nigerian states.

Among the most searched individuals, Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, captured the top spot, outpacing even Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria. Atiku Abubakar, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, claimed the fifth position.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) emerged as the most searched entity between January and March, with Peter Obi and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) closely following. The CBN's currency redesign before the elections undoubtedly contributed to its prominence.

Homegrown talent took centre stage in music as Nigerians sought the latest tunes. Spyro's infectious hit, 'Who is your guy?' claimed the top spot, with Ruger's 'Asiwaju' and 'Carry Me Go' by Boy Spyce and Khaid securing second and third places, respectively.

The nation's collective curiosity was also evident in the top trending questions, which ranged from 'When is Easter 2023?' and 'When is WAEC 2023 starting?' to 'How to check my polling unit?' and 'Who is the President of Ni¹geria?'. Unsurprisingly, the popularity of Spyro's song sparked the question, 'Who is your guy?', further showcasing Nigeria's deep-rooted love for the tune.

Here are the complete lists of top trending searches reflecting the diverse interests of Nigerians during the first quarter of the year:

Top Trending Searches from January to March 2023

INEC

Peter Obi

CBN

Tinubu

Al Nassr

Mudryk

IREV portal

Christian Atsu

Atiku

Aka

Top trending song searches from January to March 2023

Who is your guy? - Spyro

Ruger - Asiwaju

Carry me go - Boy Spyce and Khaid

Soso - Omah Lay

Stability - Ayra Starr

Rich till i die - Kizz Daniel

Party no dey stop - Adekunle Gold and Zinoleesky

Tobechukwu - Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo

Gwagwalada - BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez

Won da mo - Mavins, Rema and Boy Spyce

Top Trending 'Who is' Questions from January to March 2023

Who is your guy?

Who is the President of Nigeria?

Who is the winner of the 2023 Presidential election?

Who is the Governor of Osun State?

Who is Tony Elumelu?

Top Trending 'When is' Questions from January to March 2023

When is Easter 2023?

When is WAEC 2023 starting?

When is Ramadan 2023?

When is the deadline for old naira notes?

When is the governorship election in Nigeria?

Top Trending 'How to' Questions from January to March 2023

How to check my polling unit?

How to drink pornstar martini?

How to become a heavy equipment operator?

How to reverse a transaction?

How to calculate a safe period to avoid pregnancy?