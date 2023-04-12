Nigeria: Learn to Market Your Projects Like Davido, Don Jazzy Tells Artists

Iconic beatmaker, Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy, has shared a word of advice for music artistes in Nigeria. Using multiple award-winning artiste, Davido as a case study, the Mavin record label boss urged artistes to market their products despite how big they think they are.

A few weeks ago, Davido, after a hiatus on social media announced the release of his fourth studio album, Timeless. Ever since the release of the artiste's music project on 31 March 2023, its tracks have topped charts worldwide till date.

While advising talents about the promotion of their projects, Don Jazzy in a tweet, made reference to the marketing efforts of the leader of the 30 BG gang towards his album despite his popularity.

Don Jazzy tweeted, "Dear artists hope you can see how Davido is marketing his album. He didn't form oh I'm OBO so everybody will cop my shit. Marketing your beautiful project that you worked hard on does not reduce your swag."

