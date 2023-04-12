Nigeria: Buhari Approves Free Trade Zone Status for Ekiti Knowledge Zone

11 April 2023
This Day (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the request of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, seeking a free zone status for Ekiti Knowledge Zone.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by Mr Ifedayo Sayo, Special Assistant to the minister.

According to Sayo, the approval was conveyed via a letter titled: 'RE: Recommendation for Approval and Designation of Free Trade Zone Status in Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ)'.

The zone is situated on 208.949 hectares located on Ado-Ijan Road, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He said that the letter addressed to the minister was signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The letter read in part: "I refer to your letter Ref. No., FMITI/CED/4748/Vol1 dated Feb. 22, 2023 on the above subject.

"Kindly note that Mr President has granted free zone status approval for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone located along Ado-Ijan road, Ekiti State.

"This is on a parcel of land measuring approximately 208.949HA with coordinates 8042765.02m'N; 761'244.963m' E, in accordance with Section 1(1) of the NEPZA Act Cap. N107 Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004." (NAN)

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.