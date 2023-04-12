Nigeria: Brain Drain - Nigeria Lost 1,700 Nurses in One Month - Rep

11 April 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muawiya Shuaibu

Dr Tanko Sununu, Chairman House Committee on healthcare services has said that Nigeria losses over 1,700 nurses in a single month.

Sununu was commenting on Channels TV's Sunrise Daily on a proposed bill which seeks to amend the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act 2004 to address the brain drain in the health sector.

The bill mandates Nigerian-trained medical and dental professionals to practise for five years before getting full licence.

He said, "I was shocked when I went for an oversight visit to the Nursing Council of Nigeria. In one month, we lost over 1,700 nurses, that means getting to 17,000 to 18,000 in a year.

"And if you can recall, I mentioned here sometime back that what we are having and what we are going to have may not likely be a brain drain; I called it a storm.

"COVID-19 has done so much damage on healthcare practice in the country. Over the years the number of casualties we have among healthcare practioners is so much, thereby creating a lot of vacancies.

"Now if you look at providing care, definitely the number we have is grossly inadequate and unacceptable because where we are supposed to have a doctor to 6,000 population, now we are talking about 33,000

"You find out if you go to a general hospital, a doctor is the one running the clinic, running the theatre and taking calls 24hrs, that is why sometimes people say patients were neglected."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.