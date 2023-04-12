Nigeria: Davido Releases First Visuals 'Unavailable' From New Album, Timeless

11 April 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido, has released the first visual from his recently released album, Timeless. The singer posted the visual of one of his chart-topping songs, Unavailable, from the album.

Taking to his social media account, the singer noted that there are more videos to be released from the album. It was gathered that the video for 'Unavailable' is directed by Dammy Twitch.

Speaking about the project on his verified Twitter account, Davido, while sharing a snippet of the project captioned the video, "UNAVAILABLE video is finally officially out!

"It is our first visual for TIMELESS so this one means a lot to me. Just know the work we're putting into this album and all that's to come is for you! We gotta go all out so we're just getting started. Enjoy!" (sic)

It should be recalled that before releasing the video, the singer put out a dance challenge for fans to replicate the steps. In the album, the singer featured music stars like; Asake, Fave, Focalistic, Angelique Kidjo, and Skepta, among others.

 

