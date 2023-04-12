Nigeria: IPOB Declares Sit-At-Home in South-East

The group has, however, asked residents of the South-east to stop observing the suspended Monday sit-at-home in the region.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced that there would be a sit-at-home in Nigeria's south-east on 30 May.

The IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the civil action was intended to honour those who lost their lives while fighting for Biafra Independence since the struggle began in 1967.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south.

"Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB set aside the 30th of May every year as a special day to honour gallant men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to live as a people.

"Daily, Biafrans are murdered in cold blood, illegally abducted and unlawfully detained in Nigeria in the quest for Biafra freedom. The sacrifices and memories of these heroes and heroines will never be forgotten," Mr Powerful said.

The group claimed the Nigerian government "dubiously removed" history from the country's educational curricula so that descendants of Biafra would not remember the fight for freedom and those who died in the struggle for their freedom.

"But IPOB leadership refused to let the labours of our heroes go in vain. Therefore, fellow Biafrans, this 30th May 2023 is another sacrosanct day to remember our fallen heroes, heroines and comrades who died in defence of our land and for the birth of the Biafra Nation.

"IPOB family members should organise and observe this date in any form each country, zone, or unit considers best. IPOB leadership advise all to maintain peace and order during the event. During the commemoration ceremonies, three minutes of silence should be observed for the fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price from 1967-1970 till date," he stated.

'Stop observing Monday sit-at-home'

IPOB also asked residents of the South-east to stop observing the suspended Monday sit-at-home in the region.

Backstory

The secessionist group, in August 2021, introduced a sit-at-home order every Monday across the South-east to pressure the Nigerian government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for alleged terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The separatist group later suspended the order, in preference for it to be implemented only the days Mr Kanu appears in court.

But despite its suspension, residents of the five South-east states -- Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Anambra -- have been observing the Monday sit-at-home order, mostly out of fear.

A factional IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa, has been accused of being behind the sit-at-home orders in the region.

IPOB's position

But Mr Powerful, the group spokesperson, maintained that the Monday sit-at-home remains suspended, describing those behind the civil action as criminals.

"The now suspended Monday sit-at-home order was an IPOB leadership order that was suspended by the leadership in collaboration with our leader after considering some adverse effects on our people and how our enemies can possibly use it," the IPOB spokesperson said in another statement on Tuesday, according to report in the local media.

"Just as predicted by IPOB leadership, Nigeria security agents, infiltrators and government agents hijacked it and used it to torment our people and rubbish IPOB's name in Biafra Land and other countries," he added.

He urged residents of the South-east to return to their operations on Mondays and ignore the declarations by the "agents of provocateurs" who carry out attacks in the region to blackmail the group.

"Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has once again, ordered from DSS custody that Monday sit-at-home should cease in every part of Biafra Land.

"Anyone seen enforcing Monday sit-at-home should be treated as a criminal and enemy of our people," Mr Powerful stated.