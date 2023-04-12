Nigeria: Federal Govt Repatriates 104 Nigerians Stranded in Chad Republic

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says about 104 stranded Nigerians have been repatriated from N'Djamena, capital of the Chad Republic.

Receiving the returnees yesterday at the Aminu Kano International Airport, NEMA coordinator in the state, Nurudeen Abdullahi, said the repatriated citizens arrived in Nigeria at about 2:15 pm.

Abdullahi, who was represented by the agency's head of human resources, Suleiman Sa'ad-Abubakar, said the returnees were 34 males, 18 females and 52 children.

He said the evacuated citizens are from Kano, Katsina, Borno, Akwa Ibom and Yobe States.

"The returnees were brought back under the care of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) from N'Djamena through a voluntary repatriation programme," NAN quoted Abdullahi as saying.

"The programme is for the distressed who had left the country to seek greener pastures in European countries and could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated."

The NEMA coordinator said the returnees would be engaged in skills acquisition programmes for quick integration into society.

He urged members of the public to stop illegal migration and avoid exposing their lives to danger while searching for greener pastures

An online news outfit, TheCable had earlier reported that about 151 stranded Nigerians were returned from Benghazi in Libya on March 28, 2023 while an additional 128 illegal Nigerian migrants were repatriated from Tripoli, the country's capital two days later.