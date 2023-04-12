Nigeria: FRSC Confirms 6 Dead in Cross River Road Accident

"Both the injured and those who died have been taken to the General Hospital in Ogoja by officers of the FRSC."

Six persons have died in an accident on Tuesday involving a truck and Sienna vehicle along Calabar-Ogoja Highway in Cross River State, South-south Nigeria.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Abdullahi Hassan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar that one person was also injured in the accident.

"We have eight male adults and one female adult in the vehicles. One male adult sustained injury, while those who died were six, consisting of five males and one female.

"The registration number of the Siena vehicle is AFM 810 NK, while the truck has no number. The probable cause of the crash is wrongful overtaking and speeding.

"Both the injured and those who died have been taken to the General Hospital in Ogoja by officers of the FRSC," he said.

Mr Hassan advised motorists to desist from wrongful overtaking and speeding on highways.

(NAN)