Nigeria: FRSC Confirms 6 Dead in Cross River Road Accident

11 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

"Both the injured and those who died have been taken to the General Hospital in Ogoja by officers of the FRSC."

Six persons have died in an accident on Tuesday involving a truck and Sienna vehicle along Calabar-Ogoja Highway in Cross River State, South-south Nigeria.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Abdullahi Hassan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar that one person was also injured in the accident.

"We have eight male adults and one female adult in the vehicles. One male adult sustained injury, while those who died were six, consisting of five males and one female.

"The registration number of the Siena vehicle is AFM 810 NK, while the truck has no number. The probable cause of the crash is wrongful overtaking and speeding.

"Both the injured and those who died have been taken to the General Hospital in Ogoja by officers of the FRSC," he said.

Mr Hassan advised motorists to desist from wrongful overtaking and speeding on highways.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.