Nigeria: Buhari Arrives Madinah for Lesser Pilgrimage, Official Visit

11 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Presidency said on Monday that this year's official visit from 11 to 19 April would be Mr Buhari's last trip to the Saudi Arabia as president.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Madinah, Saudi Arabia to commence eight-day official visit to the Middle East country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidential aircraft conveying the Nigerian leader and some of his aides departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at 9:10 a.m, on Monday, landed at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdullaziz International Airport Madinah at about 17:00 p.m. local time.

While in Madinah, the president would be observing the five daily prayers as well as Taraweeh prayer at the Masjid Nabawi before departing for Makkah via Jeddah, late on Wednesday, for the lesser pilgrimage.

Garba Shehu, the president's spokesperson had on Monday via a statement revealed that this year's official visit from April 11 to 19 would be Mr Buhari's last trip to the Kingdom as president.

NAN reports that the president last performed the Umrah in 2021.

