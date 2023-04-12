Ghana: KMA and Its Road Safety Partners Organise Workshop for Senior Editors in Kumasi

In a bid to promote road safety and public health related issues, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Bloomberg Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), Vital Strategies and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) have organized a workshop for senior news editors in the metropolis.

This workshop, which was centred on how to cover news stories on road crashes, public health, infrastructure and municipal governance, took place at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi last Wednesday.

To ensure effective training of the participants, the facilitators were experts drawn from the BIGRS, NRSA and the Police MTTD,

Others included Drivers, Vehicle & Licensing Authority, Ghana Highways Authority, Department of Urban Roads, the Building & Road Research Institute and some selected Road Safety Advocates.

A platform was also created to give the news editors opportunities to share their experiences.