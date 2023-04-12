Ghana: Desist From the Use of Narcotic Drugs - Eastern Regional Minister

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, has advised students of the Koforidua Senior High Technical School to desist from the use of narcotic drugs. This, he said would make their academic future bright.

He said this at a seminar organized by the Perfector of Sentiments (POS) Foundation, a non-governmental organization dedicated to human rights, in collaboration with the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA.).

According to the Minister, students who rely on such illegal substances would ruin their academic careers and become a burden on their families and society.

"The use of illicit drugs has negative effects on one's brains, which impaired the judgement of the user," he said.

He indicated that, drugs also lead users to make risky choices that has an impact on their interpersonal relationships.

Mr Acheampong noted that students who relied on narcotic drugs performed abysmally at school and had extreme difficulty in overcoming the problem of drug abuse. He thus stated that it was important for the students to understand and acquire knowledge on what drugs were, the types and what it could do to the human brain and body.

He advised that, the use of illicit drugs would not be a panacea to problems but create troubles for the user, leading to long term physical, mental and emotional damage.