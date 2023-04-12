Ghana: Desist From the Use of Narcotic Drugs - Eastern Regional Minister

11 April 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Nimako

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, has advised students of the Koforidua Senior High Technical School to desist from the use of narcotic drugs. This, he said would make their academic future bright.

He said this at a seminar organized by the Perfector of Sentiments (POS) Foundation, a non-governmental organization dedicated to human rights, in collaboration with the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA.).

According to the Minister, students who rely on such illegal substances would ruin their academic careers and become a burden on their families and society.

"The use of illicit drugs has negative effects on one's brains, which impaired the judgement of the user," he said.

He indicated that, drugs also lead users to make risky choices that has an impact on their interpersonal relationships.

Mr Acheampong noted that students who relied on narcotic drugs performed abysmally at school and had extreme difficulty in overcoming the problem of drug abuse. He thus stated that it was important for the students to understand and acquire knowledge on what drugs were, the types and what it could do to the human brain and body.

He advised that, the use of illicit drugs would not be a panacea to problems but create troubles for the user, leading to long term physical, mental and emotional damage.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.