Ghana: GES Implements Project to Promote STEM in Junior High Schools.

The Director General of Ghana Education Service, Eric Nkansah and the Ghana Country Director of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Moon Heon Kong, has held a meeting to assess implementation of the STEM project activities, to consider and approve the implementation plan for first and second quarter of 2023.

According to GES, it is committed to promoting the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) right from the Primary Schools to the Senior High School levels.

The Ghana Education Service with funding from KOICA is implementing a four-year gender responsive pedagogy project that seeks to improve the competency of Junior High Schools (JHS) girls in STEM education in the Central and Eastern Regions, across 10 Districts, 5 Districts in each of the regions.

A total of 400 Junior High Schools, 200 from each participating region are beneficiaries of the ongoing project. Activities under the project are the development and printing of Maths and Science handbooks, gender responsive manuals for teachers as well as the training of Mathematics and Science teachers in gender-responsive pedagogy.

Also under the project, there will be organization of Mathematics and Science Quiz competitions at School/Circuit, District, Regional and National Levels, Girls' Vacation Camp Meetings, advocacy on girls' rights issues at all levels, after school classes as well as school club activities.