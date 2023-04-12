Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Stops Salaries of Govt Appointees Without Approval

Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, stopped the salaries of all government appointees who were employed by the executive arm and withdrew the appointment letters given to them without the approval of the House.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, who said this during plenary, also summoned the Head of Service, Mr. Muri Okunola; the Accountant-General, Shefiu Muritala, and Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Ajibola Ponle, to appear before it over the failure to seek approval of the legislators before appointing members of boards and agencies, as stipulated by the Constitution.

This is the second time in a week that the House has cited gross misconduct by the executive arm of government.

The Assembly last week summoned the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development and Special Adviser for Public Private Partnership, PPP, Paul Martins and Ope George respectively to explain their refusal to make recourse to the House for ratification before contracts are signed.

Moving the motion Under Matters of Urgent Public Importance, the Deputy Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, who called the attention of the House to alleged flagrant abuse of powers by the executive, noted that the House should have been carried along in the appointments of members of the board and agencies.

In his remarks, Obasa said: "If we fail to act now, it becomes the norm. I share your sentiments that we should put a stop to it. While I support your prayers but it is better we write Head of Service, Accountant General and Commissioner for Establishments."