Nigeria: IMF Sees Decline in Nigeria's Economic Growth in 2024 to 3 Percent

Washington DC — At the backdrop of the in-coming new regime in Nigeria, the International Monetary Fund, IMF, has indicated that the country's economic growth will see further slowdown to 3.0 percent, one year down the road, in 2024 while maintaining its projection of 3.2 percent growth in 2023, which also indicated slower growth rate against its 2022 figure of 3.3 percent.

A new leadership at the Federal Government is expected to kick-off next month following the 2023 general election that was declared won by Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The IMF's position also placed Nigeria's economic growth rate below the Sub-saharan Africa's average of 4.2 percent for 2024 and 3.6 percent for 2023.

According to the IMF, Nigeria's slow down was contrary to stronger growth prospects for emerging markets and developing economies during the periods.

The Fund's forecasts also indicated that Nigeria would be performing below low-income developing countries, where GDP is expected to grow by 5.1 percent, on average.

Meanwhile, the IMF also indicated that the global economic growth rate would be challenged in the short to medium term due to crises associated with the global financial sector distress and the on-going Ukraine-Russia war.

These were some of the highlights of its World Economic Outlook, WEO, report titled, "Feeble and Uneven Growth", released in Washington DC during the on-going Spring Meetings of the World Bank/ IMF.

The report stated: "The baseline forecast is for global output growth, estimated at 3.4 percent in 2022, to fall to 2.8 percent in 2023, 0.1 percentage point lower than predicted in the January 2023 WEO Update, before rising to 3.0 percent in 2024.

"This forecast for the coming years is well below what was expected before the onset of the adverse shocks since early 2022.

"Compared with the January 2022 WEO Update forecast, global growth in 2023 is 1.0 percentage point lower, and this growth gap is expected to close only gradually in the coming two years.

"The baseline prognosis is also weak by historical standards. During the two pre-pandemic decades (2000-09 and 2010-19), world growth averaged 3.9 and 3.7 percent a year, respectively."