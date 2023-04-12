Nigeria: Govt Vows to End Multiple Taxation On Roads

In a bid to promote free movement of goods within the country, the Minister of Transport, Mu'azu Sambo, has announced that the government was working to remove multiple taxation on roads.

He spoke at the 10th National Delegates Conference of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, yesterday in Abuja.

The event was a platform for stakeholders in the transportation industry to discuss critical issues affecting the sector.

It provided an opportunity for the government, RTEAN, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and other stakeholders to brainstorm and proffer solutions to challenges facing the industry.

Speaking at the event, the minister noted that multiple taxation on roads was against ECOWAS rules and regulations.

He said: "We're working on that because multiple taxation on our roads is against ECOWAS rules of free movement of goods.

"We are in touch with several states. After the last road monitoring exercise, the notes are yet to come in full, but we will discuss with the state commissioners of transport the issue of multiple taxation.

"It's not good, it's a burden and it pushes up the price of products that farmers are taking into the various market.

"Road transport accounts for 90% of the movement of goods, services and persons and it's tied to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, of the present administration. Therefore, as a major player in the set up, RTEAN plays a pivotal role in the growth and recovery of the nation."

In her remarks, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who was also present at the conference, charged RTEAN to enlighten its members on issues of Gender-Based Violence, GBV, which often occur in motor parks.

She described GBV as a serious issue that affects women and girls, and urged RTEAN to take proactive measures to address it.

Also, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Daudu Biu, who was represented by the Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Bisi Kazeem, attributed the upsurge in road crashes to night journeys.

According to the FRSC, most road crashes occur at night due to poor visibility, fatigue, and over-speeding.

Consequently, the corps Marshal called on road users to exercise caution and avoid night journeys as much as possible.

"Mainly, all the accidents that are claiming lives these days, when you look at it, it's either in the night or early in the morning.

"We want to plead that, in as much as, we cannot stop night journeys, you should advise your men that if you can avoid doing this (night journeys), please do. It's safer for you to travel during the day because when you crash in the night help does not come easily," he said.

Meanwhile, the National President of RTEAN, Dr Musa Maitakobi, who was returned re-elected for a second tenure at the conference, urged members to embrace innovation and accept new technologies that can improve the transportation industry.