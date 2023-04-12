Liberia: Jailed for 9 years in Korea for Sexual Assault

The Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) has been informed by Pureum Law Office, the Korean Law Firm hired by the Government of the Republic of Liberia to represent Messrs. Moses Owen Browne and Daniel Tarr in their sexual assault case, that on today, April 5, 2023 at the hour of 2:00 P.M. (Korean Time), at the scheduled Verdict Hearing, the Court in Busan, Korea, has found both Messrs. Browne and Tarr guilty of Sexual Assault.

Following this conviction, the Court in Busan has consequently sentenced both Messrs. Moses Owen Browne and Daniel Tarr to serve prison terms of nine (9) years each.

The Government of Liberia, through LiMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, has instructed its legal representation in Korea, Pureum Law Office, to furnish it with the various Appeal Options available to a criminal defendant under Korean Laws.

Notwithstanding, it has been established that any appeal from such a verdict has to be exercised no later than seven (7) days following the rendition of the judgment.

According to a press release issued in Monrovia recently, LİMA shall provide further information to the public once a decision is made regarding the issue of appeal.

The Families of Messrs. Browne and Tarr have since been informed of the Korean Court's Decision in this matter.

The Government of Liberia intends to facilitate the visit to Busan, Korea, of at least one member of each family to ensure, inter alia, that contact between Messrs. Browne and Tarr and their respective families is maintained in the aftermath of the sentence.

The release noted that the Government of Liberia shall continue to remain engaged with the Government of the Republic of Korea through official diplomatic channels to explore any and all options which may be available to Messrs. Browne and Tarr.