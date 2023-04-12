Liberia: MDR Reacts to New Dawn News Paper Publication

The Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) has noted with serious concern the "misleading" Publication in Friday's April 7, 2023, Edition of the New Dawn News Paper Under the Banner Headline: "PYJ Alleges Exclusion In VP Talks, Threatens To Return MDR To The CDC".

According to a press release issued recently, the MDR has categorically refuted such information that is permeating social media which has beclouded the political spheres about its Lead Vision Bearer & Governing Council Chair, Senator Prince Y. Johnson of returning to the Coalition For Democratic Change-CDC.

The MDR has denied such information to have come from Senator Johnson and wishes to condemn it in the strongest term.

The Party reminds its supporters and well-wishers that, its Vision Bearer Sen. Johnson enjoys playing a more advisory role while the new Political leader Senator Jeremiah Kpan Koung, including other emerging Leaders from the Executive committee, run the day-to-day activities of the MDR.

The MDR indicated that the New Dawn News Paper Publication was untrue and very far from reality.

The Party urged the media institution to avoid being used by politicians to publish mere propaganda against its Governing Council Chair Sen. Prince Y. Johnson.

The Executive Committee of the Movement For Democracy & Reconstruction -MDR and its Lead Vision Bearer want to also use this medium to dispel this information and assure the public that there has been absolutely no intention, nor decision reached to return to the Ruling party.

The MDR reemphasized that, its Political Leader Senator, Jeremiah Kpan Koung, of Nimba County, still enjoys the fullest support of the Party and the Godfather of Nimba County, Senator Johnson.

The Party mentioned that following the Ganta's Convention a fortnight ago, it initiated a National Conversation with several Opposition parties, including the Unity Party and these conversations were genuine and are gradually taking substantial shape.

The MDR has reassured Liberians, Partisans, and Admirers that, both the Governing Council and the Executive Committee of the Party firmly support the Opposition Unity and not the CDC should there be an opportunity for an alternative.